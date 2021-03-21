Barbara Wuensch: Supporting Dieck, Lau in Holmen

The Holmen School District has a longtime reputation of quality and commitment to public education. None of this would be possible without a school board that consists of members who are committed to preparing students for tomorrow by providing them with the best educational system our community can offer. Voters have a choice to make on April 6.

Candidate Jennifer Dieck will put the students first and will work to support diversity in the district by working with staff and stakeholders through open communication. She will collaborate with the staff in the district and will commit to supporting and listening, in order to recruit and retain high quality educators.

Incumbent Chris Lau has already proven his dedication to the district and the community. He provides a practical approach to the issues presented to the board. He has already shown his commitment to fostering a learning environment that prepares students for success. He will continue to be an asset to our district.

Both candidates are aware of the racial and ethnic biases that exist in the district and will work to foster inclusive learning environments. In the words of Helen Keller, “The highest result of education is tolerance... Tolerance is the first principle of community; it is the spirit which conserves the best that all men think”.