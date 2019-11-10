{{featured_button_text}}

Medicare For All is a great idea, but are we prepared for the cost?

Nearly all European countries have a universal health-care system.

Though some people refer to it as Europe's "free health care" system, in reality, it's not really free.

While each country has its own variation, the common denominator is that everyone pays for health care as part of their taxes. Also there, is a national sales tax called VAT (value-added tax) in Europe of about 22%.

Are we ready for a 22% cost increase in our purchases?

Barry Clark, Tomah

