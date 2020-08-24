Barry Miller:Pronunciation of candidate is trivial

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I find it amusing that the Tribune would seriously published a column (Aug. 16) suggesting that not pronouncing Senator Harris's first name correctly is another reason not to vote for Trump/Pence.

My name is Barry. Most of my life, others have pronounced it Berry, as in strawberry. And many have spelled it that way -- Berry. So what? Never really bothered me.

The "a" in my name is actually, correctly pronounced slightly broad, as in "bath." New Englanders I've known and met have always gotten this right, but usually not those in the Midwest or South, where I have lived most of my life.

If pronouncing one's name correctly is essential for credibility, then we've really gotten trivial.

Barry Miller, La Crosse

