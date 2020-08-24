 Skip to main content
Barry Miller:Pronunciation of candidate is trivial

I find it amusing that the Tribune would seriously published a column (Aug. 16) suggesting that not pronouncing Senator Harris's first name correctly is another reason not to vote for Trump/Pence.

My name is Barry. Most of my life, others have pronounced it Berry, as in strawberry. And many have spelled it that way -- Berry. So what? Never really bothered me.

The "a" in my name is actually, correctly pronounced slightly broad, as in "bath." New Englanders I've known and met have always gotten this right, but usually not those in the Midwest or South, where I have lived most of my life.

If pronouncing one's name correctly is essential for credibility, then we've really gotten trivial.

Barry Miller, La Crosse

