To better understand what is going on in our country these days, I looked up some words in "The New Oxford American Dictionary," 2001 edition. Here is what I found:
Negotiate: To try to reach an agreement or compromise by discussion with others.
Compromise: An agreement or a settlement of a dispute that is reached by each side making concessions.
Blackmail: To force someone to do something by using threats or manipulating their feelings.
Both sides have failed at the negotiations. Both sides have failed to find a compromise.
But only the president, with his government shutdown, has stooped to using blackmail tactics.
Becky Post, La Crosse