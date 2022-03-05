Becky Spanjers: Sharon Hampson will bring experience to County Board

Sharon Hampson addressed the most important issues to strengthen the community in her role as Human Services Board supervisor. She was a member of the Criminal Justice Management Council and various committees focusing on alternatives to incarceration, female offender programs, and housing.

She supported Justice Support Services(JSS)/Juvenile Justice(JJ) changes taking the stance of a strong believer in rehabilitation and treatment versus punishment.

Sharon demonstrated vocal support and advocacy using a no nonsense approach to getting things done to support Ophelia’s House, Jail Programming, Evidenced-Based Decision Making programs in the jail and throughout JSS/JS, the Drug and OWI Treatment Courts and the Crisis Center. While Human Services Board chair, Sharon engaged with people representing their experiences with the supported programs to the HS Board. Sharon chaired these meetings lending a kind word and assisting the person sharing their experience to feel comfortable and above all validated.

Sharon Hampson belongs in a position to make change. As a county employee and supervisor of all of the programs mentioned, I appreciated Sharon immensely. The contributions of the past represent only some of her strengths. Sharon’s community involvement again as supervisor would strengthen the pursuit of ideas based on research and community needs moving forward.

Becky Spanjers

Genoa

