Becky Stakston: Governor's order has kept us safe

Gov. Tony Evers was once again criticized in a recent article I read and am responding to now.

Bitter statements such as Wisconsin hates him, he needs to be recalled and never see politics again, he’s asking kids to “give up their lives,” and to suggest quarantine for only the sick people, not the healthy people who could be carriers, is not a solution to the world wide pandemic.

“Hate” and “never” are powerful words that need to be used with caution.

“Better to be six feet apart than six feet under” is a phrase I agree with wholeheartedly. Let us keep America strong and safe through cooperation and compassion rather than blame.

Becky Stakston, Westby

