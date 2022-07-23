 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ben Golden: Supporting Rebecca Cooke for Congress

It’s been a rough few years in Western Wisconsin—battered by COVID, flooding, inflation, corporate greed, and more. I know I’ve found myself wound a little tighter these days. That stress makes it easy to tell ourselves a pernicious political story: that we must win at all costs. The darkest version of that story motivated Republican Derrick Van Orden to go to Washington on January 6. But the life experiences that make people disagree with us don’t simply disappear when we win an election. The real path forward is finding leaders who listen to those experiences and lift us all up.

I’m supporting Rebecca Cooke for US House on August 9, because she can do that. Rebecca grew up on her family’s dairy farm, learning the values of hard work, personal responsibility and service. She took those values and put them into her small business. And when she saw a need, she built an impressive non-profit—The Red Letter Grant—which supports other women entrepreneurs. Gov. Tony Evers took notice, making her the youngest appointee to the Wisconsin Economic Development Corporation.

Rebecca could have treated her business like a game -- maximizing profit for herself. Instead, she turned experience into seeds for others to grow.

I’m supporting her not just because you need to hear that story, but because I do too. It’s a powerful reminder that we don’t have to live in the dark storyline that Van Orden represents. We don’t succeed when others fail. Rebecca’s life and work are proof of that.

Ben Golden

La Crosse 

