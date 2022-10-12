Ben Skinner: Legalize marijuana and use tax revenue for schools

Regarding the school referendum -- we should just legalize recreational marijuana on the city or county level. Let the courts work out the details after we overwhelmingly vote in favor of the proposition.

Tax revenue from cannabis sales can and will easily support upkeep, expansion, salaries, and technology available to students in ALL parts of the city.

Shutting down Logan in an area where median income is under $20,000 a year will not help the prospects of children on the north side.

Ben Skinner

La Crosse