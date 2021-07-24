Ben Wilson: Voting rights come down to privilege

When talking about someone’s inability to get something (like an ID), you can’t view it through your experiences. What might seem like a minor inconvenience or annoyance to you could actually be something that harms someone else intensely.

A lot goes into getting an ID. It means a birth certificate, Social Security card, trips to various offices and the DMV. Just because it was easy for you to get a one does not mean that’s the case for everyone else. Just because you can afford to track down and pay for the documents that you need to get an ID does not mean that a single mother can afford them. Just because the DMV is 20 minutes away and you are not homebound, that does not many everyone else can get to the DMV easily.

Just because you able able to vote in person between limited hours does not mean everyone can. Just because you have never needed vote by mail or early voting does not mean other people shouldn’t be able to. Just because your polling place doesn’t have a line doesn’t mean that it’s not a problem for people in Milwaukee who have to wait six hours to vote.

We need to be removing barriers to voting. The harder we make it to vote the less people will vote. If you need an ID to vote then we need to make it easy and accessible to get that ID.