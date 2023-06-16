Free elections are a necessary aspect of democracy.

The people of a democracy depend on the right to elect their own leaders. People should always vote; issues are solved through voting. Secure elections ensure diverse voices and perspectives will be given, and it creates a peaceful transition of power. There are many examples of chaos that develops in authoritarian nations that do not have safe and secure elections.

According to lacrossecounty.org, 68,085 people voted in the November 2020 election. At the time there were about 76,000 registered voters. While this may seem promising, there were around 30,000 people in La Crosse who chose to not register to vote at all. Voting is more important than ever. Free and safe voting is the cornerstone of any democracy.

It can be easy to forget that the people have the true power. If we do not vote we risk losing the freedoms that we exercise everyday. If you aren’t registered to vote, you should go to myvotewi.gov and register.

Democracies lose this legitimacy when they lose elections that people can trust. A democracy is not a democracy if people feel that their voices are going to waste. People have the power in a democracy. Elections hold leaders accountable for their actions and allow for new leaders to safely be installed.

To combat false claims of past election fraud, citizens should make their voices heard, express their concerns to politicians, vote and support local elections.

Benjamin Maas

La Crosse