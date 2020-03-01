Benjamin Riley: Watch for signs of CWD

In recent years and very close to home, there is a parasite that is the wildlife equivalent of the coronavirus.

Known as CWD, chronic wasting disease is an infection that is now destroying the local whitetail populations right in our own backyard and neighboring places such as Winona County.

Anyone can help the local wildlife from suffering from this endemic and keep it from spreading once informed of how to do so.

CWD is thought to be caused by a genetically mutated protein called a prion found in deer, moose and elk.

The infected prions can latch onto brain cells, lymph nodes and spinal fluids to slowly deteriorate the vital operating parts of these animals. CWD can spread through bodily fluids while also being able to contaminate food and water sources. Because of the knowledge of no known cure, locating and detaining the disease is vital for our wildlife.

Whether you take part in hunting or just enjoy nature, you can help fight CWD. Infected deer show signs such as drooling, malnutrition and lack of fear of people. If these indicators are visible, immediately contact your local DNR to cite a possibly infected animal.