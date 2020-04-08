Bennett Shapiro: Thanks for pointing out impact on pregnancy

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-735-5631 to upgrade your subscription.

× Keep reading for FREE! Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Thank you for the important article (Tribune, March 25) about the information we do (and do not) currently have regarding the effects of COVID-19 on pregnancy.

I see this as a necessary opportunity to shed light on an incredible service that remains open through these tumultuous times: Planned Parenthood.

When we praise the practitioners who persist despite the obvious danger they’re putting themselves in, we must also remember the health-care providers at Planned Parenthood who continue to give people in La Crosse County and across Wisconsin exceptional support for a variety of needs.

From reproductive health education and cancer screenings to STI testing and treatment and emergency contraception, the care being provided by these heroes demonstrates that while most of the world is at a standstill, our health remains a priority for Planned Parenthood.

Planned Parenthood clinic is currently working in an appointment-only manner. The Planned Parenthood in La Crosse is at 1201 Caledonia St. To make an appointment, please call 800-657-5177.

Bennett Shapiro, La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0