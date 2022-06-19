Bernardo Cueto: Teacher unions supported Biden, now facing Bidenflation

The families that send their kids to public school are struggling under President Biden’s economy.

The teacher unions are one of the largest supporters, in both the number of volunteers and donations, of Democrats and Biden. They bear a large share of the blame for our current predicament. Biden’s policies have led to a level of inflation not seen in over 40 years and getting worse.

Recently, the local teachers union has shown up in force at a school board meeting, with matching L.E.A. shirts, demanding a taxpayer bailout. They want to be shielded from the impact of Bidenflation, which they helped cause.

In the words of the leftist environmental leader, Greta Thunberg, “How dare you!"

Bernardo Cueto

Onalaska

