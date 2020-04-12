Bernie and Nancy Britzman: Shame on governor for voting mess

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Shame on you, Gov. Tony Evers, for playing politics with the lives of the people of Wisconsin.

If you truly were concerned about us, you should have reviewed and postponed the election in Wisconsin when you put the shelter-in-place order in force.

All along you insisted the election would go on. You suggested absentee voting, you said the polling sites would take the necessary sanitizing steps for safety.

We tried to call three telephone numbers at your office for two weeks and couldn't even get a message through.

The message we received was that the mailbox was full -- imagine. (Maybe all the logical people in Wisconsin have left you a message.)

We did hear back from our representative, who said his office couldn't even get through to your office.

Then, on the Friday or Saturday -- three days before the scheduled election -- you finally think the election should be postponed.

Clearly, a political move on your part. Playing politics with the lives of the Wisconsin people -- shame on you.

Bernie and Nancy Britzman, Kendall

