Beth Cherne: Barnes will work for all of us

Mandela Barnes understands the struggles of working people, because they are his struggles, too.

He doesn’t come from a rich family. His mother was a teacher and his father worked at a GM factory, and they taught him the values of hard work, perseverance, and the importance of a good education.

Barnes has plans to boost Wisconsin manufacturing, strengthen unions, and invest in communities. He will work to bring manufacturing back here, so Americans aren’t so vulnerable to supply chain issues overseas that can cause inflation here at home.

Unfortunately, wealthy politicians like Sen. Ron Johnson are standing in the way of this type of progress. Johnson has turned his back on Wisconsin, and his main focus appears to be on delivering for his wealthy donors. In February, he refused to advocate for building postal service vehicles in Wisconsin, which would have created approximately 1,000 good union jobs. Instead, Johnson said that we have enough jobs in Wisconsin, and he wouldn’t insert himself to demand that anything be manufactured here.

Barnes knows that hard working families don’t want handouts; they just want a fair shot. He will put middle class families first, advocate for Wisconsin’s family farmers, and stand up to the big corporations and lobbyists who have so much power in Washington. Mandela Barnes will be a senator who works for all of us.

Beth Cherne

La Crosse