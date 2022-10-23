Beth Cherne: Vote for Democrats to protect our freedoms

Human rights, including abortion access, should not be negotiated away by radical politicians. Every single person in this country should be able to make their own decisions about their health. None of us should have to worry about government mandates stripping our freedoms and interfering in our personal lives. Americans themselves should determine what they do with their bodies -- not lawmakers.

Sen. Ron Johnson celebrated when the conservative majority on the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, calling the decision a victory despite the fact that it criminalized nearly all abortions in Wisconsin. Johnson has consistently supported nationwide abortion bans, and his name is on bills to prohibit abortion throughout the whole country six times since 2013.

Women’s rights hang in a precarious balance this election, and Ron Johnson and other Republicans continue their relentless quest to rip away the freedom of half the nation. People making any kind of intimate, consequential, and wrenching decisions should be able to do so without government interference.

Republicans are focused on forced birth and giving the government more power over American’s privacy and personal medical decisions. Don’t let politicians take away our freedoms. On November 8, vote for Tony Evers, Mandela Barnes, Josh Kaul, and Brad Pfaff to protect everyone’s independence, freedom of choice, and bodily-autonomy.

Beth Cherne

La Crosse