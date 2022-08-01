Beth Hennes: City should support Harry J Olson Senior Center

I want to make it known how important the Harry J. Olson Senior Center is to La Crosse, and the surrounding communities. The Center provides a safe, low cost place for senior citizens to gather to play cards, dance, exercise and socialize.
While the city is spending tens of thousands of dollars on a homeless problem that seems tough to solve, the Harry J. Olson Senior Center gets by on very little. I implore you not to forget our seniors. Our seniors are taxpayers and have contributed to the tax base their entire working lives and continue to do so.
From the research I have done, the Center gets by on very little from the city. Most expenses are generated from memberships, events and fundraisers. The Center is housed in a beautiful old building on North Street that in itself has a lot of history to share.
A safe place for seniors to gather isn't a lot to ask. It is money well spent AND a good investment. It's hard sometimes to empathize, but let me tell you, this is one demographic we are ALL going to join. Mother Nature always wins. Thank you!
Beth Hennes
La Crosse