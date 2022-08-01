Beth Hennes: City should support Harry J Olson Senior Center

I want to make it known how important the Harry J. Olson Senior Center is to La Crosse, and the surrounding communities. The Center provides a safe, low cost place for senior citizens to gather to play cards, dance, exercise and socialize.

While the city is spending tens of thousands of dollars on a homeless problem that seems tough to solve, the Harry J. Olson Senior Center gets by on very little. I implore you not to forget our seniors. Our seniors are taxpayers and have contributed to the tax base their entire working lives and continue to do so.

From the research I have done, the Center gets by on very little from the city. Most expenses are generated from memberships, events and fundraisers. The Center is housed in a beautiful old building on North Street that in itself has a lot of history to share.

A safe place for seniors to gather isn't a lot to ask. It is money well spent AND a good investment. It's hard sometimes to empathize, but let me tell you, this is one demographic we are ALL going to join. Mother Nature always wins. Thank you!

Beth Hennes