Beth Hennes: Most Harry J Olson seniors are city residents, taxpayers

The mayor of La Crosse wants to close the Harry J Olson Senior Center. Why? Their story keeps changing. Mayor Reynolds in this paper, "This is essentially a private club with a private membership of individuals who are taking advantage of a city taxpayer funded building."

WHAT? There is nothing private about Harry J Olson Senior Center. The seniors who go there are overwhelmingly from the City of La Crosse, are taxpayers and vote. Where is the misinformation coming from?

On a broadcast from WKBT on November 18 the city official stated that it costs $12,000 to maintain Harry J Olson Senior Center. $12,000! That is a remarkably good investment. While hundreds of thousands, if not millions of dollars are being spent on the homeless with no end in sight, the Harry J Olson Senior Center gets by on so little.]

The members pay $50 a year at Harry J Olson. Where does that money go? Most of that money, as well as money from fundraisers, goes to maintain the building that the city has neglected. Drive by the building. In the summer the planters are planted, the trees are trimmed, the weeds are pulled, the windows are washed, the parking lot is maintained, Make no mistake, the seniors appreciate all the city provides and they do not waste the resource.

We need to ask the mayor - what is the hidden agenda? Why are you so opposed to seniors having a quiet, safe place to gather?

Beth Hennes