We will vote yes for La Crescent schools on April 9 because we believe education is the key for the future success of our kids, and the stability of our communities. Period.
Second, a strong school attracts families, which supports the value of our property.
Third, we would rather build a school that will cost less to operate than sink more money into repairing a failing building.
Finally, worried about property taxes? Go to the MN Department of Revenue and look up options for property tax refunds. We did, and got a partial refund this year.
Betsy and Glenn Knowles, La Crescent