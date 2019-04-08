Try 3 months for $3

We will vote yes for La Crescent schools on April 9 because we believe education is the key for the future success of our kids, and the stability of our communities. Period.

Second, a strong school attracts families, which supports the value of our property.

Third, we would rather build a school that will cost less to operate than sink more money into repairing a failing building.

Finally, worried about property taxes? Go to the MN Department of Revenue and look up options for property tax refunds. We did, and got a partial refund this year.

Betsy and Glenn Knowles, La Crescent

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags