Bette Smith: Patriotic signs, flags all the way home from Canada

My husband and I were in Ontario, Canada at an international resort celebrating our 20th wedding anniversary. We had flown into Toronto and rented a car to drive the three hours north to Alquongquin Provincial Park, where the resort is located. We were looking forward to no internet, no TV, no phone, just quiet solitude with nature. We had left our two children, 10 and 7, at home with their grandparents.

That Tuesday, we headed into the main corridor (14 miles) to the one road that runs through the south end of the park. Right before we got to our hiking trail, BBC announced that a plane had run into one of the twin towers. We were unsettled and sad, but went for our hike. Returning to the car, we listened to the news again and found out that it was not an accident, it was a terrorist attack.

From that point forward, our life turned upside down. People from the resort, knowing we were Americans because of the flag on our table, would give us their condolences or drop newspapers off. I remember a longing to be next to my kids. The newspaper pictures were frightening and I just kept asking myself what’s next? The rest of the week went by in a blur.