La Crosse County is drafting an ordinance to allow ATV/UTV off-road vehicles to drive on county roads. I live on a quiet county road with many pedestrians, bikers, children and area wildlife. I am very concerned about allowing ATVs/UTVs on any county roads, even with the county’s currently proposed restrictions for high-density areas.

The town of Onalaska is also drafting an ordinance on this topic; however, both the county and the town can directly poll residents for their opinions by putting this issue on the spring ballot as a referendum. Please ask for the opportunity for all citizens to weigh in on this important topic.