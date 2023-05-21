La Crosse County is drafting an ordinance to allow ATV/UTV off-road vehicles to drive on county roads. I live on a quiet county road with many pedestrians, bikers, children and area wildlife. I am very concerned about allowing ATVs/UTVs on any county roads, even with the county’s currently proposed restrictions for high-density areas.
ATVs/UTVs would be unhealthy and very disruptive to neighborhoods on county roads because:
- ATVs/UTVs pollute heavily and are too loud for neighborhoods.
- Walkers, bikers and residents would be exposed to lingering emissions equivalent to more than a whopping 110 passing cars for each passing ATV/UTV.
- ATVs/UTVs emit noise in the 85-100 decibel range. Let’s avoid getting into the same situation as Moab, Utah is in where businesses sued due to the impact ATV/UTV noise had on their community and local wildlife.
- Allowing ATVs/UTVs on the road will increase the amount of people who purchase and register ATVS/UTVs for road use. Utah has seen a 320% increase in ATV/UTV registrations after their roads opened for ATV/UTV usage.
The town of Onalaska is also drafting an ordinance on this topic; however, both the county and the town can directly poll residents for their opinions by putting this issue on the spring ballot as a referendum. Please ask for the opportunity for all citizens to weigh in on this important topic.
Betty DeBoer
Onalaska