Congratulations to Gov.-elect Tony Evers on a great victory. It was so heartwarming to many.
Now is the time to turn our attention to issues that need to be addressed sooner rather than later. The most important to the process of democracy is to change the awful redistricting in Wisconsin.
Redistricting is so easy — and so important. Every citizen deserves to be represented equally on every level — local, state and in Congress.
Please join me in demanding that every candidate that I vote for from now on will commit to proper redistricting and make that commitment in writing.
All that is needed is to follow the Iowa model that designs maps that are compact, contiguous and as nearly as equal in population as possible (as required by federal law).
Just divide the state population by the 99 seats in the state Assembly, then make neat little squares with the same number of people in each district. Don’t worry about city or county lines — legislators are to represent people, not geography.
Just think of all the money saved by not having to pay lawyers to draw a map that may or may not be accepted by the courts.
This is the bedrock of our democracy. Let us make it happen now.
Betty Havlik, Hillsboro