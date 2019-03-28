It is with gratitude and confidence that I endorse Tim Padesky for re-election to the Shelby town board.
During the time I have known Tim, which is many years, Tim has been and is very active in our community. He has been a Shelby property taxpayer for 30 years, past president of Shelby Youth Ball and past president of Central Lady Raiders Ball Club.
Tim is the owner of Padesky Electric Inc. for 36 years. His knowledge of electrical problems is also an asset to the town of Shelby. Tim also belongs to many organizations and is a very generous contributor to the organizations and to the town.
Art and I are very fortunate to have Tim as our neighbor as he is very caring, giving so much of his time, when we are in need of assistance.
Tim is honest, dependable and is an incredibly hard worker, beyond that he is an impressive problem-solver who is always able to address complex issues with strategy and confidence. Tim is inspired by challenges and is never intimidated by them.
He is a true team player and always manages to foster positive discussions.
Please vote on April 2 to re-elect Tim Padesky, a proven Shelby town board bember.
Betty Olson, town of Shelby