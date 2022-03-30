 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Olson: Vote Dillon Mader for County Board

I have been a resident of Town of Shelby for 85 years and when I learned that Dillon Mader had an interest in running for County Board, there was no doubt in my mind that Dillon is the person for this position.

Dillon grew up in the Coulee Region. He is such a caring neighbor, a teacher, and is a third generation public servant. Over the course of his life I have personally witnessed his many accomplishments for the betterment of our community.

In our country every person is entitled to express their opinion. Dillion listens and he will make the right decision for our district, our county and our community as well. Vote for Dillon Mader.

Betty Olson

La Crosse 

