Betty Sacia: Thanks to Mike Hesse and Farmington First Responders

Recently I had the privilege of being present when Mike Hesse was awarded a Citation from the State of Wisconsin by Sen. Brad Pfaff and Rep. Steve Doyle for 40 years of service with the Farmington First Responders.

Not only was it a celebration of Mike’s outstanding service to his community but it also marked the 40th birthday of the First Responders unit in the Town of Farmington.

As a resident of the township, I wanted to add my thanks to Mike and his fellow EMS volunteers. And to express how fortunate we residents are to have these dedicated individuals responding to our 911 calls. There is comfort in knowing that when those of us living miles away from the nearest ambulance need help it will arrive within minutes.

I have only, thankfully, needed to call upon them once. Words cannot describe my relief on seeing Mike’s truck coming in my driveway. You see he is also a neighbor and recognized that he could arrive possibly precious minutes sooner if he drove directly to my home confident his fellow responders would soon arrive with the necessary medical equipment. And they did – minutes later. The medical situation was quickly under control; the patient transported via ambulance.

This dedication to community it too often overlooked, these people are volunteers, perhaps they get a stipend for their service, but give up a lot of family and personal time to do it. So again, I say - thank you Farmington First Responders.

Betty Sacia

Holmen

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0