Betty Sleitzel: A refresher course for candidates seeking office

To the candidates running for election or re-election, do you even remember your oath of office? How about the Pledge of Allegiance, remember that?

Here is a little refresher course. This is what my great grandparents had to swear to and sign upon their entry to the United States in the early 1900s. I'm sure many of you could not pass this test today.

"I hearby declare, on oath, that I absolutely and entirely renounce and abjure all allegiance and fidelity to any foreign prince, potentate, state or sovereignty, and particularly (country) of whom (which) I have hereto fore been a subject (or citizen); that I will support and defend the Constitution and the laws of the United States of America against all enemies foreign and domestic; that I will bear true faith and allegiance to the same and that I take this obligation freely and without any mental reservation or purpose of evasion; so help me God."

It is then continued with 28 questions: Question 24, do you belong to or are you associated with any organization which advocates anarchy or the overthrow of existing government in this country?

Maybe that question should make a few of you take pause and think about your words and actions.

Betty Sleitzel

Onalaska

