 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Betty Stoltenberg: Join meeting to discuss Convention of States

Our elected federal officials never seem to rise to our ideals. We vote them in, expecting they will do our collective bidding, and more times than not they let us down. Once in DC, they turn their focus toward re-elections, putting constituents’ desires behind those of lobbyists, large donors, and special interests.

In return, this group gets favorable legislation and federal money. The result is a huge federal debt and an unimaginable number of government-enforced laws that benefit special interests and can infringe upon individual liberties.

The federal government has become corrupt, bloated and overreaching. Congress is very comfortable with the status quo and will never fix itself. The fix must come from outside.

America’s founders included a solution as big as the problem in Article V of the Constitution. Article V says there are two ways to amend the Constitution, either by Congress or through a Convention of States.

People are also reading…

This year the Wisconsin state legislatures passed the application to have a Convention of States under Article V of the Constitution of the United States.

We will be conducting an informative meeting to discuss where do we go from here on September 27 at 6 pm. The meeting is being held at Taphouse Twenty (Old Ground Round) in Tomah. Everyone is welcome.

Betty Stoltenberg

Tomah

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

Don't quote fake elector about voting -- Martha Howell

I was surprised the Sept. 4 article "Election workers getting support" sought comment from Republican Party of Dane County chair Scott Grabins on election law and processes. The story didn't mention he signed on as a false elector in the conspiracy to change the 2020 Electoral College results.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News