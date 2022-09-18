Betty Stoltenberg: Join meeting to discuss Convention of States

Our elected federal officials never seem to rise to our ideals. We vote them in, expecting they will do our collective bidding, and more times than not they let us down. Once in DC, they turn their focus toward re-elections, putting constituents’ desires behind those of lobbyists, large donors, and special interests.

In return, this group gets favorable legislation and federal money. The result is a huge federal debt and an unimaginable number of government-enforced laws that benefit special interests and can infringe upon individual liberties.

The federal government has become corrupt, bloated and overreaching. Congress is very comfortable with the status quo and will never fix itself. The fix must come from outside.

America’s founders included a solution as big as the problem in Article V of the Constitution. Article V says there are two ways to amend the Constitution, either by Congress or through a Convention of States.

This year the Wisconsin state legislatures passed the application to have a Convention of States under Article V of the Constitution of the United States.

We will be conducting an informative meeting to discuss where do we go from here on September 27 at 6 pm. The meeting is being held at Taphouse Twenty (Old Ground Round) in Tomah. Everyone is welcome.

Betty Stoltenberg

Tomah