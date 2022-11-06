 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Betty Stoltenberg: Return power to the states

Stop the tyranny.

The federal government has become corrupt, bloated and overreaching.

Congress is very comfortable with the status quo and will never fix itself. The fix must come from outside.

America’s founders included a solution as big as the problem in Article V of the Constitution. Article V of the U.S. Constitution says there are two ways to amend the Constitution, either by Congress or through a Convention of States.

Now is the time for us to invoke this important tool to return power to the states and “We the People.” An informational meeting will be held at the American Legion in Sparta on Nov. 17 at 6 p.m. All are welcome.

Betty Stoltenberg

Tomah

