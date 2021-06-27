Beverly Pestel: GOP majority legislators not helping rural Wisconsin

Some of our Republican state legislators have been serving up pancakes at dairy breakfasts. I hope many rural Wisconsin residents got some of those pancakes because it is likely to be the only nourishment rural Wisconsin gets from them. These same politicians are serving up nothing but watered-down gruel for rural Wisconsin in their state budget.

For yet another budget cycle will we get underfunded schools putting our children’s futures at stake, barely enough money to patch more than a few of our deteriorating rural roads and bridges, funding to provide broadband to only a few homes rather than the thousands that need it, and a lack of resources provided to our neighbors who cannot drink their water because polluters are not being held to account?

But take heart, they are planning a tax cut to try to buy our votes. What will you get? Most of us in rural Wisconsin will get pennies while the rich donors of these politicians reap dollars.

We need to stop listening to these Republican politicians when they say they are working for us and instead watch what they do. Their words sound hopeful, but their actions betray us.

Beverly Pestel

Richland Center

