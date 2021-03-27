Bill Bosshard: Supporting Victoria McVey for council

Our current councilman, Gary Padesky, is retiring. He worked hard to further the elimination of the erroneous Ebner Coulee flood plain designation, which will save tens of thousands of dollars for district homeowners. While much progress has been made more effort will be needed to get the initiative across the finish line.
Victoria McVey has pledged to continue with the support necessary if elected to the La Crosse City Council District #7. In addition her experience in managing a $600 million budget in the private sector will bring much needed critical thinking to the city's budgeting process. Please consider voting for Victoria McVey on April 6.
Bill Bosshard
La Crosse