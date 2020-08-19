Bill Carskadon: Hatt column was on the mark

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

I was stunned by the Opinion piece by Vince Hatt (Tribune, Aug. 16).

I have never talked to him and don't know why there was no explanation of who he was other than an individual. But I agree totally with what he said.

The "so called" pro-life movement is not pro anything. It is simply anti-sex.

As he so correctly pointed out, they don't care about any of the babies they "save" once they are born. If you are truly "pro-life," you recognize that life goes on after the child is born and support a strong social safety net when the parent is unable to provide for the child because of poverty.

If you are pro-war, pro-death penalty, anti-social support programs for both the parent and child including food, shelter, health care and education you are not pro-life since life begins at conception but continues long after birth.

Many of these pro-life "Christians" don't remember (or care about) Christ's statement that "Whatever you do for these the least of my children you do also to me."

It's in the Bible.

Bill Carskadon, Onalaska

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0