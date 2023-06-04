I would like to quote from the Wall Street Journal editorial "Report shows how Biden's son profited" printed on your opinion page May 21.

The article contained the following phrases: "that suggest influence peddling," "Why so much complexity?" "and in curious ways," "seemingly unnecessary transactions appeared to be," "appeared to be connected to a Romanian businessman," "a fair conclusion is that these foreigners were buying influence," "there's plenty of suspicious smoke worth investigating."

This investigation, which cost millions of taxpayer dollars, uncovered nothing except 36 pages of "suspicions" and "appearances" while Rep. James Comer apparently is unaware of other problems such as mass shootings, homelessness, poverty, our failing education and health care systems, global warming, pollution of the ocean and freshwater lakes and rivers, and, by the way, the air we all have to breathe.

And he has no problem threatening the economy in the name of cutting spending to help people while he is conducting an "investigation" which produced 36 pages of "appearances" and "suspicions." But we can't cut the military; after all his home state receives $3.78 of federal funding for every dollar of revenue paid to the federal government.

I'm really looking forward to an editorial on "ethics" by Clarence Thomas and Harlan Crow and one on "truthfulness" by George Santos, Donald Trump and Mike Lindell.

Final quote, "The press is mostly dismissing this report because it reveals no evidence that President (Joe) Biden received any money."

You should be ashamed for printing this garbage.

Maybe a future piece by Tucker Carlson would be nice.

Bill Carskadon

Onalaska