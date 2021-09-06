Bill Feehan: Current redistricting plans would disenfranchise voters

The message from local Democrats conducting County Board redistricting seems to be do as I say not as I do.

In April 2019 local Dems who control the La Crosse County Board voted to place a non-binding referendum on the ballot. The referendum asked voters if they favor a non-partisan commission to draw voting districts at the state and federal level. Now County Board Chairwoman Monica Kruse has packed the local redistricting committee with Democrats.

Local Democrats including Steve Doyle and Tara Johnson are trying to draw maps that disenfranchise voters who live outside the City of La Crosse. The 2020 Census shows that the population in the city grew by 1,360 people over the past decade while the population in the rest of the county grew by 4,786 people. That means there should be a new County Board district outside of the city. Three of the four plans submitted don’t create this new seat, effectively disenfranchising voters who don’t live in the city.

The City of La Crosse currently has 13 seats in county government. Some people wish to see that number remain the same so that Common Council Districts are coterminous with County Board seats. That means an additional seat needs to be created outside of La Crosse raising the number of supervisors to 30.