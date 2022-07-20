Bill Feehan: Endorsing Kleefisch for governor

On August 9 primary voters will have the opportunity to choose the Republican candidate for governor in the November election. I believe that former Lt. Gov. Kleefisch gives us our best chance of winning.

I recently interviewed several Walker Department secretaries about their experiences serving with her. Insurance Commissioner Ted Nickel remembered how Kleefisch sat through every department budget hearing, something never done before. Transportation Secretary Dave Ross talked about her understanding of the needs of businesses in our state. Ray Allen, who served under Gov. Tommy Thompson and three other governors, said she was the most engaged Lt. Governor with whom he ever served. Kleefisch is best prepared to govern.

Former 94th Assembly Rep. Mike Huebsch talked about why he is supporting Kleefisch on my podcast which people can find at WIZMnews.com.

Kleefisch has been traveling the state since 2011 meeting with business leaders, fundraising for legislative candidates and speaking at Republican Party events. That is why over 50 legislators have endorsed her and she received 55% of the delegate vote for endorsement at our state convention. She is beloved by the volunteers who do the work of campaigning. Kleefisch is best prepared to campaign.

Modern politics has devolved into raising massive amounts of cash and selling candidates on TV like a loaf of bread. That’s not how Republicans took back our state government in 2010. Scott Walker and Rebecca Kleefisch built a grassroots team of volunteers across 72 counties that won three elections.

I am endorsing Rebecca Kleefisch for governor.

Bill Feehan

Chairman La Crosse County Republican Party