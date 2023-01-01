Bill Feehan: Hire the best for La Crosse County Administrator

Hire the best for La Crosse County Administrator

I read with interest a headline article published in The La Crosse Tribune on Dec. 7 about three finalists for the La Crosse County administrator position. As a former La Crosse County supervisor, I am very much aware of the importance of this position to our county.

I have since learned that the County Executive Committee interviewed the three finalists and sent interim CA Jane Klekamp to the full board for a vote. The board sent the recommendation back to the Executive Committee. I think this speaks volumes.

As per your headline article on Dec. 7, one candidate had been working as the Kewaunee County administrator since 2015. That candidate also had experience as the East Moline economic development director, Rock County supervisor and served as deputy state treasurer. His educational background includes a master’s degree in public administration from UW-Madison. That candidate is Scott Feldt.

The candidate selected by the executive committee has worked as the assistant La Crosse County administrator since 2015. Her experience includes victim witness coordinator in La Crosse County, project coordinator at DoJ and support services manager. Her education includes a master’s degree in social work from UW-Madison. That candidate is Jane Klekamp.

It seems very clear that the best qualified candidate to be our next county administrator is Scott Feldt. We’re not hiring a social worker, we’re hiring the person who will oversee the fiscal management of our county government. I urge residents of La Crosse County to contact their county supervisor and urge them to vote to hire the best qualified candidate.

Bill Feehan

La Crosse