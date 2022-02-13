Bill Feehan: No need for police oversight board

The La Crosse County Board continues to pursue the creation of a police oversight board. The creation of this board represents an overreaction to the George Floyd incident in Minneapolis. We don’t have a problem with police shootings. We do have a problem with rising violent gun related crime.

The people of La Crosse County don’t support the creation of this board. The county surveyed 1,400 people but never announced the results. A freedom of information act request to obtain those results shows 70% of respondents oppose the idea.

Especially concerning is Board Chairwoman Monica Kruse’s selection process for members of the committee. Supervisor Kevin Hoyer asked to be appointed to this board. His request was denied. Emails from Kruse make it clear she was making appointments based on race. Corporation Counsel Megan DeVore stated in a response to Hoyer that “committee or any selection cannot be based solely on race.”

Kruse’s poor judgment was evident when she chose Joella Striebel to chair the committee charged with creating an oversight board. Striebel’s Facebook page was the subject of an Empower Wisconsin news story. She said, “strong communities prove police obsolete” and “All cops are bound to a system of violence and oppression.” Striebel has since resigned.

Sheriff Jeff Wolf made it clear during his appearance on Fact Check with Bill Feehan on July 27, 2021, that police use of deadly force and complaints are very rare. Complaints can be directed to the Police and Fire Commission or the sheriff.

We don’t need another county agency. We must support law enforcement.

All supervisors are up for election April 5.

Bill Feehan

La Crosse

