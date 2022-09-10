Bill Feehan: Pfaff is the career politician running for Congress

Recently, I saw a letter in this publication from a Brad Pfaff apologist claiming that he’s not a career politician and instead putting that definition on Derrick Van Orden. That claim is totally absurd.

Let’s look at the facts.

Van Orden served in the Navy for 26 years. He was an elite Navy SEAL deploying to combat zones 5 times before returning to Wisconsin and opening a small business.

During this time, Pfaff worked for politicians and has been a politician or bureaucrat since the early 1990s. He ran Assembly in 1996 and state Senate in 2004 and 2020. Pfaff is the ultimate political insider that has never held a job outside of politics.

Washington DC has enough career politicians and the results have not been good for our country. Pfaff was endorsed by Joe Biden and is praising every poor Biden policy. Policies that have led to the runaway inflation and very high gas prices.

If you are tired of career politicians running this country, then let’s change the people we send to Washington. This November the choice is simple, Brad Pfaff and his 26 years of being a political insider or Navy SEAL Derrick Van Orden the political outsider with 26 years of service to our country in combat zones around the world.

Bill Feehan

Chairman La Crosse County Republican Party