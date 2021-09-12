Bill Feehan: Redistricting map deserves support

The committee charged with creating new county board districts has approved a map that will be presented to the full La Crosse County Board of Supervisors on September 13.

This process was not without some drama. Two of first maps produced would have forced Kevin Hoyer, who was the Republican candidate for 94th Assembly, into a district with Karen Keil-Arellano or David Hunt. Another map would have created a new district in Shelby which only grew by 89 people.

Most of the growth in the county occurred in Holmen, Holland, West Salem and Onalaska. In fact 4,076 new residents now live in these communities. That just happens to be the size of the average county board district. The map approved last Tuesday creates a new 30th district that ensures these new residents won’t be disenfranchised. They will have representation in county government.

Some conservatives will grumble that we should have continued the process of reducing the number of seats on the board that was started in 2011 when the board was reduced from 35 to 29 supervisors. That was not a possibility.