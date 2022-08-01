Bill Feehan: Supporting Testin for lieutenant governor

Sen. Pat Testin was elected to the Wisconsin state Senate in November 2016. His election ended over 40 years of Democrat control of the 24th Senate District. The 24th District now includes a significant part of the northwest corner of La Crosse County, including the town of Burns and Rockland.

Pat Testin has been attending La Crosse County Republican Party events since his election in 2016. That is why I have called him our adopted state senator. He knows the needs of our part of the state of Wisconsin. Near the top of the list of needs is greater investment in local roads and broadband expansion.

He has another significant connection to La Crosse County; his wife Hannah is a graduate of UW-La Crosse. I have known both for over a decade. Testin also served as chairman of the Portage County Republican Party.

If you are uncertain as to who to vote for on August 9 in the Republican Party primary for lieutenant governor, I urge you to consider Pat Testin. He is the only candidate that has a connection to La Crosse County, he is a conservative, and he is a winner.

Bill Feehan