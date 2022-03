I have known Gary Padesky as a dedicated city employee from my City Council years and have admired his work on the City Council and County Board.

Gary represents his constituents well and does not promote his or any political motivated agendas.

He has earned the privilege to serve another term on the County Board.

I would encourage my friends in District 7 to re-elect Gary Padesky.

Bill Harnden

La Crosse

