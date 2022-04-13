Bill Harnden: Ignoring neighbors without a developer present

As a former long term Council member, i was present for a zoning change request for the 1000 block of Denton Street to allow for eight townhouses with garages.

I felt the J & A meeting was a formality farce. It was similar to a high density project in 2016 on Green Bay Street where the objecting neighbors were ignored.

I have three legal objecting properties on the even side of the 1000 block of Redfield, where my family lived for 15 years.

A lifetime legacy homeowner who lives across the street on Denton objected with well spoken logic of the concern these proposed owner occupied townhouses would not eventually end up as rentals, and it was also stated by a council member that the developer would not consider a sunset clause of any duration to ensure this.

The homeowner family living directly behind the project also objected.

The most disturbing aspect of the hearing is that the developer or any representative was not present.

I can’t ever recall this happening during my tenure.

I would caution the legacy homeowners on Tyler and Farnam streets the spot zoning ship is sailing north.

My family lives at 223 16th for 28 years, owners of the George and Emma Drake house from 1895 and also own the property to the south.

A thought came to mind. I tear down both properties to construct townhouses. The neighbors would and should object.

I don’t show up for the meetings and invite everyone in 2024 to the open house for Harnden Heights.

Bill Harnden

La Crosse

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0