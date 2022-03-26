Bill & Joan McDonnell: Supporting Dustin Frost to represent Shelby

For the town of Shelby, we recommend that you vote on April 5 for Dustin Frost to represent you as your district supervisor.

We have known Dustin since he was young. He has lived in Shelby his entire life. We know that, as a boater, hunter, and fisherman, he has always had a deep appreciation for the beauty of the Coulee Region.

He attended schools in La Crosse, including elementary education in the town of Shelby, high school at Central High, Western Technical College and Viterbo University for his BA. He is a family man, with two daughters and a devoted wife.

He values work and fiscal responsibility. Starting at the age of 14, he worked on a farm. In his young adulthood, for 12 years, he was owner of a small business, and has had experience interacting with government, both state and local. For the last 10+ years, he has been in commercial insurance, working with a very diverse clientele. He has also pitched in as a part-time high school wrestling coach for eight years.

Dustin enjoys interacting with people of all ages and walks of life. He loves connecting people, and knows how to listen. We know that he will respond to the comments and concerns of the residents of Shelby, and work hard to find the best common-sense solutions to issues.

He "backs the Badge." He was taught the value of freedom by his grandfather, who was a WWII prisoner of war.

We are proud to support his efforts. Please vote on April 5.

Bill & Joan McDonnell

Shelby

