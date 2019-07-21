Most of us would accept the fact that there is a strain and a stain of racism in all of us, regardless of our color or religious beliefs or ethnicity.
That would include the police.
Nevertheless, I feel compelled to make this observation. During the past several years I have witnessed the local police deal with tense situations late at night and in the early morning hours at and around the warming center in downtown La Crosse.
The officers demonstrated skill in de-escalating volatile situations. In every instance they treated the people involved with respect; they worked to allow all people, diverse people, to keep their dignity.
We have seen bad behavior by police on national television; we may be old enough to be aware even of how some police thought and behaved in our own community in the past. We may have been guilty of those thoughts and behaviors ourselves. That was then.
The local force is not "full of racists." My multiple observations over time would suggest they are well-educated, well-trained professionals doing a very difficult job.
I have admired how they have performed. I could not fail to give this testimony.
Bill Leonard, Onalaska