In just reading the La Crosse Tribune, I noticed a column by Chris Hardie. He mentioned people who had worked haying in the area as kids.

I am 81 now but did work for a Morris Midlein of Westby, Wisconsin in about 1954, bailing hay, etc.

I lived in Indianapolis then, but my grandparents, Irvin and Minnie Knutson lived in Coon Valley. I had wanted a summer job and they set me up.

I was not a farm-raised kid. This summer job gave me much respect for farmers.

I also have always loved the Coulee Region including La Crosse. I have had many relatives from the area.

Bill Weigel

Port Ludlow, Washington