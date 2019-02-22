It’s ironic that we are the United States of America, yet it is clear we live in a divided nation.
For as long as I can remember, it has been Republicans vs. Democrats. Politicians constantly run blast campaigns on TV, antagonizing their opponents and making the problem worse.
Being raised in a conservative household, I naturally adopted my parents’ beliefs, as many adolescents do. I assumed that what the Republican Party stood for had to be my beliefs as well.
However, as I grew up, I realized that while I did hold conservative beliefs, I also had beliefs that conflicted with Republicans.
I firmly believe our party system is flawed, because it forces people to pick a side rather than form their own opinions. I’m a strong believer in climate change and environmental sustainability, yet I identify as a conservative.
While many people may see this as a political paradox, I find it foolish to think that my beliefs have to align seamlessly with one party. While there are many political parties, people thoughtlessly choose to believe that no candidate can feasibly compete with candidates from the two major parties in the polls, but in reality, a third-party victory is achievable through our votes.
Voters need to formulate their own ideologies instead of blindly following traditional party-line beliefs.
Through increased education and decreased reliance to our politically polarized party system, future generations will be able to find a middle ground as a nation united.
Bo Bassindale, La Crosse