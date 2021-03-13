Bob Ekert: Rick Boyer was a class act

I had the privilege to play baseball against Rick Boyer in the 1970s. On and off the field he was a complete gentleman.

Over the years we would cross paths, usually at sporting events. No matter how many people were around him, he always would find time to come over and shake hands and shoot the breeze. I've told stories over the years about what a classy guy he was.

His love for baseball and his roots was really unbelievable. La Crescent and our community have not just lost a good coach and mentor, but a great father, husband, grandpa, and for me a friend I will never forger.

Back when my mother was in assisted living, Boyer would stop by to see his mother and my mom went up to him and told him who she was. After that every time he would come there to see his mom he would make it a point to go over and visit with her too. She would always let me know she got to talk to Rick Boyer. That's the kind of impact he had over people. I am forever grateful to him for that. Now they are both in heaven and in a better place, and I can see them smiling.

I can see Rick, Shooky Fink, Boober, Burt Ekert, Koony and the list goes on and on. The baseball stories will be endless. Rick was a bright spot in troubled times. Three words describe him -- a class act. He will be missed.