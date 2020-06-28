Bob Goonin: DOT should revisit policy on testing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Wisconsin Department of Transportation has a smart new policy of allowing people to renew their driver's license online – oh, except for people 65 and older.

Brilliant – they've figured out a policy that forces the most at-risk and vulnerable population for COVID-19 to have to appear in person at a state-run office with heavy foot traffic.

It is true that as people age they may start to lose some faculties necessary for safe driving. But, did anyone think to revisit this policy in the wake of a pandemic? Is that risk greater than putting older adults, possibly with preexisting conditions, in serious harm's way?

Great – I look forward to the eye exam where you lean into the lens. To removing my mask to get my photo taken. Adherence to COVID-19 safety guidelines does not make a situation safe. It only mitigates risk.

Many states allow online or mail-in renewals every other cycle, even for older adults. And this was before this pandemic.

Would it not be reasonable to make the next year or two an off year for in-person renewals for everyone, giving time for a vaccine or more effective treatment to be developed?

Bob Goonin, La Farge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0