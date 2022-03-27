Bob Goonin: Double standard in US foreign policy

There is a double standard at work in US foreign policy. When it fits with geopolitical strategy, like the Russian invasion of Ukraine, the US advocates for boycott, divestment and sanctions as legitimate and effective tools. But when it does not, as with Israel's occupation and apartheid policies toward Palestinians, the US criticizes the boycott, divestment and sanctions (BDS) movement as anti-Semitic.

When Ukrainian children are killed due to Russian bombs hitting civilian targets, the US government officials condemn the bombing campaign and take strong actions in response. But when 66 Palestinian children are killed by an Israeli bombing campaign that hit civilian targets in Gaza, the State Department did not condemn the bombing let alone call for strong consequences. In fact, that same month the Biden administration approved the sale of $735 million of precision guided missiles to Israel — replenishing their arsenal.

As a Jew who is deeply committed to human rights, I do not believe the Israeli state deserves to be treated differently than any other state.

Amnesty International, the widely respected human rights organization, just issued a 280-page report that concluded that Israel's treatment of Palestinians constitutes apartheid, according to international law. They also released a 14-minute video summarizing the report. I would recommend people go to the Amnesty web site and watch the video.

It is deeply hypocritical for the US to fund and protect the Israeli apartheid regime while it declares its commitment to human rights in Ukraine.

Bob Goonin

LaFarge

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0