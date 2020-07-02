Bob Goonin: Israeli annexation is unjust

Israel announced that effective July 1 it will begin steps to annex the Jordan Valley, 22% of Palestinian land on the West Bank.
My wife and I traveled to the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in the autumn of 2019. As a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, I wanted to see for myself.
Israel has made life hard for Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley, many of whom live in agricultural settlements. When Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 it took control of the Mountain Aquifer, the main source of water for the Jordan Valley.
Today, Palestinians are only allocated 13% of that water, and per person use less than 20% of Jewish settlers. We visited a Bedouin village near Jericho, and saw dried-up canals due to climate change alongside Jewish settler irrigated fields. Israel denies half of Palestinian water project requests, such as digging deeper wells.
The annexation will drive even more Palestinians off their land in order for Jewish settlements, already more than 600,000, to expand. Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians, including destruction of their olive trees, will only worsen.
On June 30, a Congressional letter was sent to Secretary of State Mike Pompeo stating that in response to annexation, legislation would be introduced to condition the $3.8 billion of military assistance the United States sends to Israel every year.
I urge Rep. Ron Kind and Sen. Tammy Baldwin to sign on to this letter. There have to be real consequences to stop this unjust and illegal annexation.
Bob Goonin, La Farge
