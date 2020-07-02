Bob Goonin: Israeli annexation is unjust

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Israel announced that effective July 1 it will begin steps to annex the Jordan Valley, 22% of Palestinian land on the West Bank.

My wife and I traveled to the West Bank, including the Jordan Valley, in the autumn of 2019. As a member of Jewish Voice for Peace, I wanted to see for myself.

Israel has made life hard for Palestinians living in the Jordan Valley, many of whom live in agricultural settlements. When Israel occupied the West Bank in 1967 it took control of the Mountain Aquifer, the main source of water for the Jordan Valley.

Today, Palestinians are only allocated 13% of that water, and per person use less than 20% of Jewish settlers. We visited a Bedouin village near Jericho, and saw dried-up canals due to climate change alongside Jewish settler irrigated fields. Israel denies half of Palestinian water project requests, such as digging deeper wells.

The annexation will drive even more Palestinians off their land in order for Jewish settlements, already more than 600,000, to expand. Attacks by Jewish settlers on Palestinians, including destruction of their olive trees, will only worsen.