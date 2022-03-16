 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Bob Janovick: Biden and gas price increases

“Would there be any place for fossil fuels, including coal and fracking, in a Biden Administration?” CNN’s Dana Bash, primary debate, July 2019.

“No, we would work it out; we would make sure it’s eliminated and no more subsidies for either of those. No more fossil fuels.”

September 6, Biden to a young supporter, “Kiddo, I want you to just take a look. I want you to look in my eyes. I guarantee you, I guarantee you we’re going to end fossil fuels.”

Before the February 2020 Iowa Caucuses, “What about, say, stopping fracking and stopping pipelines and…” asked a supporter. Biden, “Yes, yes, no pipelines, exactly."

March 2020, Biden, “No more subsidies for the fossil fuel industry, no more drilling on federal lands, no more drilling, including offshore, no ability for the industry to continue to drill. It ends.”

When Biden wrote Executive Orders, the national average price for gas: $2.37; the day before Putin invaded Ukraine: $3.53 ($1.16 increase); and March 8: $4.17 (64 cents of $1.80 - due to Putin).

EO's put a 60-day suspension on new oil and gas permits on federally owned property and placed a pause on new oil and natural gas leases. (The pause lasted into June; a federal injunction blocked the pause; Biden has yet to obey.)

9,000 drilling permits not used (Jen Psaki): 2,200 are in litigation with the rest not having passed environmental analysis by the Biden Administration.

Fuel prices up; Biden happy / buy an EV with depleted dollars.

Bob Janovick

Sparta

